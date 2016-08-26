Search

Mini tournament helps miracle trust fund

Dozens of youngsters from Aylesbury and the Vale took part in a mini football tournament at Ashmead Combined School on Saturday, August 20, to raise money for the Shay Kenny Miracle Trust. Shay, aged 5, suffers from a rare condition called periventricular leukomalacia (PVL), as well as cerebal palsy and epilepsy. Cllr Tom Hunter-Watts, deputy town mayor, formally kicked off the tournament, which featured juniors from four Aylesbury United teams, as well as juniors from Bedgrove, Wendover and Widmer End.