Met Office issue a yellow weather warning for Friday

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for wind and snow across Buckinghamshire, set to arrive on Friday.

Their statement said: "Ice is expected to form on untreated surfaces on Thursday night and last into Friday morning.

"In addition, some outbreaks of sleet and snow are likely to run quickly southwards on Friday morning, chiefly affecting parts of northern and eastern England, clearing the extreme southeast by late morning.

"This may give local accumulations of one to two cm and add to icy conditions in places. Ice will lead to the risk of disruption with difficult driving conditions and expect longer journey times. The greater risk of disruption is across the Midlands, East Anglia and southeast England.

"Following the eastward clearance of Thursday's rain, sleet and snow across southern Britain, falling temperatures will lead to ice forming rapidly on untreated surfaces here.

"A further weather system running southwards may briefly bring some sleet or snow to northern and eastern parts of the warning area. The extent of any snow remains uncertain."