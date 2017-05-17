Meet the newest addition to the reindeer herd at Claydon Christmas tree farm

The seventh member of the reindeer family has been born at the Christmas tree farm in Steeple Claydon.

Prancer was born on Friday May 12 and joins fellow reindeer Dasher, Comet, Cupid, Rudi, Dancer and Vixen.

The newest addition to the reindeer family at Claydon Christmas Tree Farm Prancer with his mother

Owner Ingrid Hodges said: “This is a really special and exciting time for us all.

“Prancer is the first successful calf that we have bred.

“She is healthy and feeding well, and the cow and calf have formed a strong attachment.”

Last year Prancer’s mother Dancer lost her calf after 24 hours and Vixen’s calf was born premature and only survived three days despite Mrs Hodges round the clock bottle feeding of the calf.

Mrs Hodges said: “We are really looking forward to watching her grow.

“Already she is skipping and prancing around the paddock with her mother following closely behind!”

To follow the progress of the reindeer herd at the farm visit www.claydonchristmastreefarm.co.uk