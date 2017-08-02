Meet the emergency crews at family fun day

The Thame neighbourhood police team are inviting residents to meet the local emergency services teams at a family fun day.

The 2017 Thame Emergency Services Day will be held at Southern Road Playground on Sunday, August 13, between 10am and 4pm.

Visitors can find out more about the different roles, join in activities and see some of the emergency vehicles. There will be stalls with information, activities for the children and mascots will also be making a special appearance.

PCSO James Hopkin, who is co-ordinating this year’s event, said: “The 2016 Thame Emergency Services Day was a huge success, with local families coming out to meet us and learn about our different roles.

“We’re happy to be working with our partners in the South Central Ambulance Service and Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue again, and thankful to Thame Town Council for supporting our event. We’re looking forward to seeing you there.”

Admission is free and there is free public parking in the town centre, a short walk from the recreation ground.