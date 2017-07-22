Meet Aylesbury Vale’s very own West End girl, aged just eight

A girl from Saunderton is currently starring in the West End production of the musical Annie.

Aurelia Borrelli, eight, has been playing Molly, the youngest of six orphans at the show at the Piccadilly Theatre.

Aurelia said: “For my role I sing with the other orphans and dance and I get to wear a costume.

“I have to be cheeky to Miss Hannigan and hide in a laundry basket!“

The main character of Miss Hannigan is currently being played by comedienne Miranda Hart.

Aurelia first got involved in Annie through her school, which we have been asked not to name.

She said: “I go to an after school club for singing, dancing and drama and they put me up for the audition.

“I then went to London for auditions and was invited back for a further two all spread out over three different weekends.

“I just love singing and dancing and performing so I jumped at the chance to audition and Annie the Musical is just so much fun!”

Aurelia is part of one of three teams of children who rotate every so often.

The play runs until January 6 2018 and around the performances, Aurelia also has to fit in her schoolwork.

She said: “All of us kids are really careful to make sure we keep up to date with our school work.

“Everyone in the show knows how important it is.”

There are three teams of child actors, with each team doing three days before having a week off.

As for what she gets up to when not on stage Aurelia said: “We play cards in the dressing room and love it when an adult member of the cast comes in to tell jokes and play crack the code.

“Miranda Hart is great fun, she encourages us and is very good at cracking jokes!”