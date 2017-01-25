Medal presentation to station commander

RAF Halton’s Station Commander, Group Captain James Brayshaw, has been presented with his Long Service and Good Conduct Medal in a brief ceremony outside station headquarters by the Hunter aircraft.

Group Captain Brayshaw said: “I was honoured to receive my Long Service and Good Conduct Medal and Clasp, issued to me by the Station Warrant Officer, Jake Alpert.”

Group Captain Brayshaw joined the RAF as an airman in 1989 and was commissioned in 1994 into the administrative (secretarial) branch which has since evolved to become the personnel (support) branch. Throughout his career he has served on numerous RAF Stations. Group Captain Brayshaw took up command of RAF Halton in November last year.