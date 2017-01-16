'Max, if you are reading this, you are not in any trouble': Police launch appeal for missing Aylesbury teenager

A 14-year-old boy from Aylesbury who went missing last week is being urged to contact police.

Thames Valley Police say they are appealing for the public's help to trace teenager Max James, was last seen in Disraeli Square, Aylesbury at about 3pm on Thursday, January 12.

A spokesman said: "He is black, about 5ft 7ins with short black afro hair and brown eyes.

"When he was last seen, he was wearing a black tracksuit with a zip up hooded top, a black puffer jacket, a grey or white t-shirt, and black and navy Nike trainers.

"He was also wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo on the rim." the spokesman said.

"Max was carrying a yellow plastic looking drawstring bag and another small black bag.

"He has connections to the Aylesbury area as well as Ware in Hertfordshire and Brent in London," he added.

Investigating officer Det Insp Dominic Williamson, based at High Wycombe police station, said: "We are concerned about Max and I am appealing for anyone who has any information about him to get in touch via the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101.

"Max, if you are reading this, please call us to let us know that you are safe and well. You are not in any trouble, we just want to make sure that you are OK."