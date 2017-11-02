Marsworth church bells feature on BBC radio programme

The bells of All Saints Church in Marsworth were featured ringing on BBC Radio Four last weekend.

The church was featured as part of the station’s ‘Bells on Sunday’ segment - a weekly spot which features a two minute recording of bells ringing from a church or cathedral either in the UK or overseas.

The show aired at 5.43am on Sunday October 29 and again at 12.45am on Monday October 30 so unless you are an early riser or insomniac you probably missed it, however the good news is that you can listen to it at a more sociable hour through the BBC iPlayer here: http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b09bxkt3

For the recording, the bells were heard ringing All Saints Place Doubles.

There have been five bells at the Church since 1662 with four of the present ring dating between 1662 and 1702.

In 1995 the five old bells were retuned and a new treble bell was cast by Taylors of Loughborough.

All six bells now hang in a new and locally constructed steel frame.