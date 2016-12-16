Margaret to take on cabinet role after sad death of Martin Phillips

Margaret Aston has been appointed as Buckinghamshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Engagement and Public Health following the death of previous holder Martin Phillips.

Council leader Martin Tett made the announcement at Monday’s cabinet meeting, when a minute’s silence was held in Martin Phillip’s memory.

For the last seven years Margaret has acted as deputy for the communities portfolio. First elected to the council in 1993, she was cabinet member for children’s services from 2000 to 2004 and chairman of the council from 2005 to 2006.

The Member for Bernwood, who lives in Haddenham, paid tribute to her predecessor and said she was looking forward to continuing his good work.

She said: “Martin was a joy to work with, we never had a disagreement about anything and were like-minded on so many issues. I hope going forward we can realise the ambitions he had for the future of the portfolio.”

Martin Tett said: “Margaret has vast experience and knowledge of the issues both within this portfolio and the wider council. I look forward to working with her in the cabinet and I’m confident she will be able to build on Martin’s considerable achievements.”