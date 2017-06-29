Mandeville doctors' surgery put into special measures by the Care Quality Commission

The Mandeville Practice has been placed into special measures by health watchdog the Care Quality Commission.

England’s Chief Inspector of General Practice has sanctioned the surgery following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission in April 2017.

Inspectors rated the service as inadequate for being effective and well-led, and said it requires improvement for being safe, caring, and responsive to people’s needs.

A full report of this inspection has been published on the CQC website HERE

Ruth Rankine, Deputy Chief Inspector of General Practice CQC’s South region said: “The leadership structure, governance and culture did not assure us that the practice was able to deliver high quality care. This put people using the service at risk of not receiving the care, which everyone is entitled to receive from their GP practice.

“As a result of these and other areas of concern we are placing the practice into special measures, so the practice can receive the support it needs to improve.

“We will continue to monitor this practice and will inspect again in six months to check whether improvements have been made. If we find that the service remains inadequate, we will consider taking further enforcement action.”

Louise Patten, Chief Officer of Aylesbury Vale Clinical Commissioning Group, which buys healthcare services for the county, said: “Patient safety is always our top priority and Mandeville Practice has been quick to begin implementing an action plan to ensure the needs of its patients are being met. It is widely recognised that GPs and their staff are now dealing with increasing demand, expectation and complexity in their workload, all of which creates a challenging environment to operate in.

“We have also recently been working with patients at Mandeville and seeking their views to help us shape and tailor the services offered there for the community it serves. A new contract for provision of GP services at the practice is expected to be finalised over the summer, and this work will help us ensure the local population is getting access to the services it needs.

“Aylesbury Vale CCG fully supports Mandeville Practice and has confidence in its ability to make the necessary improvements as set out by the CQC in order to ensure the delivery of safe, high quality care to all its patients.”

Key findings of CQC’s inspection included:

An open and transparent system was in place to report and record significant events; however there was no evidence of learning and sharing of this information with staff.

There was a new leadership structure in place; however communication between the provider and practice could be improved and the vision and mission statement was also not adequately supported by and effective leadership and governance structure.

Blank prescriptions forms and pads were not securely stored during opening hours. Black prescription forms were stores in printers and unlocked consulting room.

Records for care and treatment provided to patients must be kept securely.

The practice must seek and act on feedback to continually evaluate and improve the services.