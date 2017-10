A man suffered minor injuries after a collision involving six vehicles in Weston Turville on Saturday night.

One crew attended the incident in Main Street just before 10pm on October 21.

The fire service said nobody was trapped but a man suffered what were believed to be minor injuries.