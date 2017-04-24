Man rescued by firefighters after car plunges into Grand Union Canal

A man had to be rescued from a stretch of the Grand Union Canal on Saturday after a car plunged into it.

Firefighters wearing water rescue equipment and using a sled rescued the man from the stretch of the canal at Stoke Hammond.

The canal rescue: Photos-Bucks Fire

The incident took place at 10.15am from a lay-by off Fenny Road near Mill Lane.

Firefighters left the man in the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

One onlooker said: “There were at least three police cars, fire engines, ambulances etc.

“I saw a truck pulling out a large car from the canal.”

All photos from the incident courtesy of Bucks Fire and Rescue.