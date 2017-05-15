Man may have died in Princes Risborough house fire, say police

Police say they believe a man has died in a house fire in Princes Risborough which took place overnight.

Police and firefighters were called to a property in Jasmine Crescent at around 12.30am.

The house was ‘severely damaged’ according to Bucks Fire and Rescue, with crews remaining at the scene through the day.

Police issued a statement at 3.45pm this afternoon saying: “Thames Valley Police officers were called today at about 12.35am by the fire service following reports of a fire at a property in Jasmine Crescent, Princes Risborough.

“Officers attended the scene.

“Sadly, it is believed that the occupant of the property, a man, died as a result of the fire.

“However, his body has not yet been recovered.

“The man’s next of kin have been informed.

Officers remain at the site.

“Although not believed to be suspicious, enquiries are ongoing to identify the cause of the fire.”

At its height, there were four fire crews - from Princes Risborough, High Wycombe and Aylesbury at the scene.

Firefighters used two main jets, two hose reels, four sets of breathing apparatus, a ladder and two thermal imaging cameras.