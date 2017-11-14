Man in hospital with potentially life-changing injuries after 30ft fall from Bourg Walk Bridge

A 56-year-old man is in hospital with potentially life-changing injuries after falling 30ft from the Bourg Walk Bridge in Aylesbury today (Tuesday).

Part of Station Way and all of the Bourg Walk footbridge were closed earlier because of the incident.

An ambulance service spokesman said: “We received a number of emergency 999 calls from members of the public around 11.50am this morning reporting that an adult male had fallen from the bridge over Station Way in Aylesbury.

“We sent an ambulance, an officer in a rapid response vehicle and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance to the scene.

“The helicopter landed in the playing fields of Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School after the school had kindly agreed to this.

“The patient, a 56-year-old male, had fallen approximately 30 feet on to concrete and as a result sustained multiple serious and potentially life-changing leg injuries.

“After initial treatment and stabilisation at the scene, he was then taken by road to the major trauma centre at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford.”

Graham Betts, from Aylesbury, who saw the event said: “I saw a middle aged man, walking from the Southcourt side of the bridge carrying a small ladder.

“It seemed as though he might have been drunk.

“It must have been about ten to twelve.

“It all happened to quickly, he mounted the railings and jumped over.

“There must have been about a dozen people who rushed to his aid - I immediately phoned for an ambulance and left my luggage where it was.

“Luckily there was a registered nurse there, as his injuries looked pretty bad.”