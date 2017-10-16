Man dies after early-morning collision between motorbike and parked car in Berryfields

A man has died after a collision between a motorcycle and a parked car in Berryfields yesterday morning (Sunday).

At around 4.05am there was a collision in Paradise Orchard, Berryfields, Aylesbury between a motorcycle and a car parked on the road.

The motorcyclist was travelling with a pillion passenger, and as a result of the accident one person on the motorcycle sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The other was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but she has now been discharged.

Next of kin for the victim, a man in his thirties from Aylesbury, have been informed.

Investigating officer Police Constable Dave Beeson said: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at that time and may have seen this vehicle prior to the collision or the collision itself and have not yet spoken to us.

“Anyone with information which will help us determine the circumstances which sadly led to this man’s death is asked to call 101 quoting ref 275 (15/10).”