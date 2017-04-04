Man dies after collision with car transporter

A man has died after a vehicle collided with a car transporter on March 3 (Monday) on the A413.

Shortly before 4pm yesterday (3/4) a grey Volkswagen Polo which was travelling on the A413 Buckingham Road between Hardwick and Aylesbury, in the direction of Aylesbury, was involved in a collision with a blue and white Mercedes-Benz car transporter travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Polo, a man aged in his fifties, who was the single occupant of the vehicle, sadly died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed while emergency services were in attendance and officers began an investigation in to the circumstances of the collision. The road re-opened at around 9.30pm yesterday.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw either of the vehicles travelling before the collision.

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘URN 973 3/4’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.