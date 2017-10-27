Man assaulted and left with fractured eye socket and cheekbone after crash in Aylesbury

a 49 year old's five year old daughter watched as her dad was violently assaulted following a crash on Elmhurst Road.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an incident of grievous bodily harm in Aylesbury.

At around 8.50am on Wednesday 18 October the victim, a 49-year-old man, was driving in Elmhurst Road from Weedon Road, in his car with his five-year-old daughter.

A white Volkswagen van collided with his rear bumper near the junction with Dunsham Lane.

The victim followed the driver and both vehicles stopped near a parade of shops in Dunsham Lane to exchange details.

The victim got out of his vehicle to inspect the damage and was approached by the driver of the Volkswagen who put his face close to the victim's face.

A verbal altercation took place and the victim tried to push the offender away, however a physical altercation then took place.

During the fight, the offender punched the victim in the face. The offender continued to strike the victim several more times to his face and fell to his knees. The offender then walked to his van and drove away.

The victim sustained a fractured eye socket in three places, a fractured cheekbone and bruising to his face and eye. The victim also temporarily lost sight in one of his eyes. He attended Stoke Mandeville Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Hannah Davison, from Force CID based at Aylesbury police station, said: "This violent incident caused a man to sustain serious injuries and we are working to identify the offender. I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information which could help officers investigating the assault."

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43170310351', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.