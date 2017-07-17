Man arrested on suspicion of raping 16-year-old girl at Aylesbury play park

Thames Valley Police has arrested a man on suspicion of rape in the Meandowcroft area of Aylesbury.

Officers were called to Carlton Close Park and Play Area, Yellow Park, on 2 July after a report that a 16-year-old girl was raped at about 4am, police revealed yesterday.

On Tuesday July 11 a 31-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of rape.

He has now been released under investigation.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers at this time.