Man arrested on suspicion of raping 16-year-old girl at Aylesbury play park

Thames Valley Police has arrested a man on suspicion of rape in the Meandowcroft area of Aylesbury.
Officers were called to Carlton Close Park and Play Area, Yellow Park, on 2 July after a report that a 16-year-old girl was raped at about 4am, police revealed yesterday.
On Tuesday July 11 a 31-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of rape.
He has now been released under investigation.
The victim is being supported by specially trained officers at this time.
