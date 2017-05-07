Man arrested after woman dies in two-vehicle crash

A man has been arrested following a fatal road traffic collision in Ivinghoe earlier today (Sunday).

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after the crash at around 6.40am on the B488 Station Road.

A blue VW Golf and a white Mercedes Citan van were in a collision.

As a result of the collision, a passenger in the VW Golf, sustained serious injuries and died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

Investigating officer Sgt Mark Ashby, of the Roads Policing department based at Amersham police station said: “I would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a blue VW Golf driving from the direction of Bletchley and the Stoke Hammond by-pass towards Ivinghoe prior to the collision.

“If you have any information please contact me via the Thames Valley Police non-enquiry centre 101 quoting reference number 43170131352. Alternatively, if you have information but wish to remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.