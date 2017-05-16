This week sees the return of the national Love Your Local Market (LYLM) celebrations, and Aylesbury markets are joining in with usual passion.

Launching with free cake and giveaways on Wednesday 17 May, the programme of events runs until Tuesday 30 May, and has a host of exciting entertainment to celebrate your local market. Highlights include a musical montage on Saturday 27 May with Sound Force Big Band accompanied by swing dancers, this will be followed by the local Ellesborough Silver band - come along and chill out as you listen to the music.

The Weekly Foodie Friday Market is also joining in LYLM 2017, where you will find the most appetising combination of delicacies from around the world, if you are after fresh produce for the weekend or something different for lunch then look no further that the Foodie Friday Market. Produce includes fresh fish from Lowestoft, greek barbeque, freshly made Japanese sushi, homemade pies, pickles and sauces, Italian breads and olives, tomatoes and garlic from Isle of Wight, a range of mouth watering pastries and ostrich eggs to name but a few! Friday 19 May also sees David Loh join the market to impress you with his amazing melon carving skills.

Wednesday 24 sees Syncopated Jazz entertain you with their musical delights whilst you shop around the market.

The Vintage and Craft Bazaar will be joined by the annual Green Fingers event on 30 May, which is all about gardens, gardeners, and the natural world. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a keen newbie - head down and speak to our experts, meet like-minded people and find out how to make your garden a blissful space this summer.

Town Centre Manager Diana Fawcett said: “Aylesbury is a modern market town with a thriving market four days a week located in the historic cobbled Market Square. Our Foodie Friday market has gone from strength to strength and now hosts a range of delightful fresh and cooked produce.

“Our Love Your Local Market event this year showcases all of our markets, and visitors can take the opportunity over this fortnight to enjoy the array of entertainment whilst also talking to local traders producers and discovering new delights. You can shop with confidence because we are signed up to the national Real Deal scheme with Trading Standards. Why not rediscover Aylesbury markets this May!”