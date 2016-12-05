Look out for Santa’s float

Santa will be the guest of the Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds and the Rotary Club of Aylesbury as he helps them collect for charities in the run-up to Christmas.

The Rotary Santa floats will be visiting different areas between 6pm and 8pm and will be collecting for PACE, Chiltern MS Centre, Lindengate, Medical Dogs and Gateway.

The dates for the Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds are:

December -

8th Hartwell & Prebendal Farm

9th Fairford Leys

13th Fairford Leys

14th Watermead

15th Watermead

16th Broughton Pastures

19th Bedgrove East

20th Bedgrove West

21st Elm Farm area south,

22nd Bedgrove West

Rotary Club of Aylesbury

December:

5th Haydon Hill

6th Turnfurlong

7th Rivets estate Mandeville Road area

8th The Coppice

9th Hawkslade

10th Wing

11th Weedon Road area

12th Quarrendon

13th Elm Farm area north

15th Southcourt south

17th Hale Leys, High Street Aylesbury

19th Waddesdon