Look out for Santa’s float

Santa will be the guest of the Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds and the Rotary Club of Aylesbury as he helps them collect for charities in the run-up to Christmas.
The Rotary Santa floats will be visiting different areas between 6pm and 8pm and will be collecting for PACE, Chiltern MS Centre, Lindengate, Medical Dogs and Gateway.
The dates for the Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds are:
December -
8th Hartwell & Prebendal Farm
9th Fairford Leys
13th Fairford Leys
14th Watermead
15th Watermead
16th Broughton Pastures
19th Bedgrove East
20th Bedgrove West
21st Elm Farm area south,
22nd Bedgrove West
Rotary Club of Aylesbury
December:
5th Haydon Hill
6th Turnfurlong
7th Rivets estate Mandeville Road area
8th The Coppice
9th Hawkslade
10th Wing
11th Weedon Road area
12th Quarrendon
13th Elm Farm area north
15th Southcourt south
17th Hale Leys, High Street Aylesbury
19th Waddesdon