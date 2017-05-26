Long Crendon schoolgirl cycling 265km for charity

A schoolgirl from Long Crendon is cycling from London to Paris for charity.

Sophie Minford, 14, is taking part in the 265km bike ride between the two cities with dad Angus.

Sophie is riding for Seesaw, an Oxfordshire based child bereavement charity.

The Headington School pupil started cycling in November 2016.

She said: “My dad does a lot of cycling and I thought it would be a good way of keeping active.

“My dad came up with the idea of cycling from London to Paris.

“I have rather thrown myself in at the deep end but we are riding together every weekend.

“The hills are the worst bit but I’m sure we’ll both help each other through even if I might hate him while we’re going up a hill!”

So far Sophie has raised £2,630 ahead of the challenge which she is doing with her dad from June 23-25.

Sophie is hoping to raise £5,000.

Donate at www.mydonate.bt.com/sophieminford1.