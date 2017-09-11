Lively political debate in Aylesbury as Any Questions? comes to the High School

There was some lively political discussion in Aylesbury on Friday evening as one of BBC radio’s longest-running programmes came to the Vale.

Any Questions? was broadcast live from Aylesbury High School on September 8 in front of an audience of students, parents and visitors.

The programme was chaired by Jonathan Dimbleby who was joined by Labour peer Lord Andrew Adonis, Scottish National Party spokesperson Joanna Cherry, entrepreneur Luke Johnson and Conservative MP Bernard Jenkin.

The following questions, submitted by audience members, were discussed:

Who is going to serve the pizzas in Pizza Express when all the low-skilled EU workers have gone home?

Was Dominic Grieve justified in calling the EU Withdrawal Bill an astonishing monstrosity?

A newly qualified nurse earns £23,000. How many nurses is a university vice-chancellor worth?

Much of the country is about to be devastated by the construction of HS2. How would the panel better spend £55 billion?

Reflecting on the event, headteacher Alan Rosen said: “It was a successful event and proved very worthwhile.

“The panellists stayed on for an hour or so after the programmes talking to students which was brilliant.

“I sure some of the Sixth Form politics students will follow-up on some of the issues discussed during their lessons.”

The programme is available to listen again by visiting www.bbc.co.uk/anyquestions