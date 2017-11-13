Lidl recalls drink due to allergy risk

Discount supermarket chain Lidl is recalling four varieties of its drinking choclate sticks as they contain various allergens such as nut, wheat, gluten soya and dairy products.

The Deluxe Drinking Chocolate Sticks are being recalled.

The drinking chocolate sticks in question

These are not legible on the packaging as the ingredients are not written in English.

This means the chocolate sticks are a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to the components listed.

Fine Dark Chocolate (60g, Best Before: 28.08.2018) contains soya, making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya.

Fine Hazelnut (60g, Best Before: 28.08.2018) contains milk, nuts and soya, making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, and/or an allergy to nuts and/or an allergy to soya.

With Speculoos (60g, Best Before: 28.08.2018) contains milk, wheat and soya, making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, and/or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten and/or an allergy to soya.

Fine White Chocolate(60g, Best Before: 28.08.2018) contains milk and soya, making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, and/or an allergy to soya.

No other Lidl products are known to be affected, and the company are advising anyone having bought any of the above products and have allergies or intolerances to listed ingredients should not eat them, instead returning them to the store from which they were bought for a full refund.