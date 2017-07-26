Legendary chef to lead festival on British food

Have your say

Legendary chef Raymond Blanc, an ambassador for Love British Food, will once again lead this year’s Thame Food Festival.

The festival promises an expanded programme from the main demonstration theatre and more than 150 artisan producers showcasing the best of British.

More than 20 live demonstrations will feature some of the nation’s leading chefs including Richard Bertinet, Benoit Blin and former MasterChef winners Jane Devonshire and Shelina Permalloo.

There will also be some familiar names from The Great British Bake Off such as Jane Beedle, Chetna Makan and Paul Jagger.

The festival runs over the middle weekend of British Food Fortnight, Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1.

Passionate supporter and ambassador of the Love British Food campaign which organises British Food Fortnight, Raymond Blanc, said: “The Thame Food Festival is a wonderful event, bringing together so many organisations and people with a love of food. It makes me so happy that this year we are supporting British Food Fortnight and flying the flag for local and national producers.”

Taking place at the Thame Show Ground the festival will also feature a botanical gin garden, pop up pub with local craft beer, pop up restaurant hosting a chef’s banquet and a Big Thame Bake with local amateur bakers passing on the tricks of the baking trade.

For animal lovers there’s a special fun show hosted by Hearing Dogs for Deaf People supported by plenty of pet treat stalls.

Now in its 10th year the festival is expected to welcome in excess of 28,000 visitors over the two days.

For more information visit www.thamefoodfestival.co.uk

Details on Love British Food and British Food Fortnight from www.lovebritishfood.co.uk

British Food Fortnight and Love British Food are sponsored by the Co-op.