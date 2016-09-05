Leaky roof at Mandeville School will not dampen spirits

A leaky sports hall roof is not going to dampen spirits as The Mandeville School’s principal begins her first full year at the helm.

Andria Hanham, who guided the school out of special measures last year, has told her staff to channel some of Team GB’s Olympic spirit to continue the school’s road to recovery.

And despite being forced to shut the sports hall while a roof report is compiled, the principal is raring to get started.

“It’s a bit like Happy New Year,” she said. “It feels like I’m starting from this week and there is a really positive vibe.

“The staff are really up and I’ve spoken to them all about Team GB, given how well they did at the Olympics. We are Team Mandeville.”

As teachers take their first lessons for the new academic year, the PE department are making do without a sports hall after the 40-year-old building was found to have a leaky roof.

“We are awaiting the report,” said Mrs Hanham. If we have to pull it (the sports hall) down then we will have to find a temporary building.

“We are putting irons in the fire – we’re not waiting. But we are not worried about sport. We’re fortunate to have a fantastic new fitness suite and dance studio, the main hall, the outdoor multi-use games area and amazing green belt areas for sport that we can use short-term”

She added: “I didn’t realise it (the sports hall) was that old. It’s just wear and tear. It’s actually stood the test of time quite well because we use it for exams.”

Bucks County Council is working with the school to ensure parents, staff and students are kept up to date with the progress.

This term, Mrs Hanham is expecting Ofsted inspectors to visit the school, which still ‘requires improvement’.

“We are always Ofsted-ready,” she said. “Mandeville is used to being inspected. I’m not saying it’s pleasant but we’re in far better shape than we’ve ever been.”