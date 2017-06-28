Latin jazz stars Companeros to play at St Mary's Church in Aylesbury

Jazz Upfront is back for July with another high end musical offering.

In the sanctuary that is St Mary's Church lucky gig-goers can witness the best stars from London's legendary Ronnie Scotts jazz club perform before their very eyes.

The events, are organised by Frank Wormald who recently brought the legendary Georgie Fame to play in front of a packed Aylesbury audience.

Companeros is a special collaboration featuring two vocalists rooted in the Latin jazz idiom.

It features renowned singer Guillermo Rozenthuler, who hails from Argentina - but decided to relocate to London having performed all over South America.

Vocals also come from award-winning vocalist Georgia Mancio, who has secured her reputation as one of the UK's most original, adventurous and multi-faceted new artists.

The pair are flanked by Arnie Somogyi on bass and Dave Ohm on drums.

The event takes place on Thursday, July 13 and tickets are avilable in advance for £14.

To get tickets contact Kim on 01296 437641 or Frank on 0751830552.