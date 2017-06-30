Latest donation from Roger and Jean Jefcoate to Stoke Mandeville Spinal Research

Local charity, Stoke Mandeville Spinal Research received a significant boost this week when Roger and Jean Jefcoate donated £5,000 from their charitable trust based in Winslow.

Dr Bethel Osuagwu, Research Project Manager at Stoke Mandeville Spinal Research said: “The very generous donation from The Roger and Jean Jefcoate Trust will be used to help people with spinal cord injury who have limited hand function; we are trialling a new assistive glove that will enable individuals to grasp objects and pick things up and in doing so improve muscle function over time.

This donation will shine a light on the challenges of limited hand function and provide tangible outcomes for us to help people overcome their difficulties and regain independence.”

Roger Jefcoate CBE DL has a long association with Stoke Mandeville Hospital having been a leader of Sir Ludwig Guttmann’s team at the National Spinal Injuries Centre pioneering independent living technology for severely disabled people, including Possum, the world’s first remote control system which is still provided by the NHS. Mr Jefcoate said: “We are pleased to support Stoke Mandeville Spinal Research in this way, being so impressed with the work the charity is doing to address the quality of life issues of living with paralysis.”