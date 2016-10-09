Lara to help slum youngsters

An estate agent is embarking on a charity mission to India to help children living in some of the poorest conditions on the planet.

Lara Wadey, of Aylesbury, will be joining her mum and 11 others from the Twickenham area of London on October 20 as a volunteer to work in the slums of New Delhi with a charity.

The 37-year-old mum-of-one works for the Hartwells estate agency in town and also at the Reflexions gym in Watermead.

For Lara’s mum Ruth it will also represent a return to her birthplace for the first time since 1945.

They will be working with schools and children in the slums with the charity, Asha, which means ‘hope’ in Hindi.

Lara explained: “I decided I needed to get involved with something bigger and this opportunity opened up out of the blue – it was something I couldn’t say no to.

“Someone dropped out so a place became available and I applied.

“Later that very day I was showing a property to someone who had been to India and explained how it had completely changed their life.

“When I got back to the office I found out I’d been approved for the trip!

“Why India you might ask? Well, I have this passion and drive to help others.

“I want to go into the slums in hope that I can bring some kind of comfort, happiness and love to those that most of us in society forget.

“Could you even imagine what it’s like to literally have nothing and to live in such appalling conditions?

“Some of the children are so poor their only possession is a marble or a rock.”

Lara is trying to raise £1,500 towards the trip and has set up a Go Fund Me website. To boost the amount, she attempted the Three Peaks Challenge on September 23 alongside 13 friends who Lara calls the ‘Aylesbury Army’.

They scaled Scafell Pike and Snowden in just 14-and-a-half hours and were primed to beat Ben Nevis but a mountain rescue team warned them off due to 60mph winds. She will finish it at a later date.

It’s not the first time Lara has helped good causes.

In 2009 she ran the London and New York marathons in aid of mental health and cystic fibrosis charities respectively, and the Herald reported in 2014 how she helped a homeless man get back on his feet by finding him a place to call home.

To sponsor Lara’s 12-day Indian mission, visit the website www.gofundme.com/larawadey.

There’s more details about the Asha charity at the website http://asha-india.org.