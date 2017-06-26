Kate abseils to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research

A Buckingham woman, who lost her brother just five days after his 29th birthday to a brain tumour, has taken on a daredevil challenge to raise funds for research into the disease.

Kate Coates, 32, a primary school teacher in Aylesbury, took part in the Dartmoor Drop abseil to raise funds for the national charity Brain Tumour Research based in Shenley Wood, Milton Keynes in memory of Adam Hartley, who grew up in Newton Longville.

Like Kate, Adam attended the Cottesloe School in Wing. He was first diagnosed in January 2013, after it was initially thought he had contracted meningitis, as he was experiencing excruciating headaches.

Kate explains: “Adam underwent two operations, as well as radiotherapy, and for two years he seemed to have got his life back. He enjoyed his job as an engineer, played his beloved golf with Dad and his friends and had a lovely partner, called Poppy. However, in July 2015, he started to feel unwell again and underwent tests. He was subsequently readmitted to hospital in Oxford, where they found the tumour had spread. Tragically, we lost Adam in October of that year, just after he turned 29.

“My brother meant everything to me – we had a very close bond. He was really outgoing and funny, always cracking jokes. He didn’t like heights and would think I was nuts to abseil off a bridge, but I know he would be very proud”.

“I chose to support Brain Tumour Research to raise awareness and funds because brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 (like Adam) than any other cancer… yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease. I think this is totally unacceptable and, along with other members of my family, including my Mum Jane Hartley, and Adam’s partner Poppy Dal20 who both work as volunteers at Brain Tumour Research’s head office in Milton Keynes, am hoping we can help make a difference.”

Brain Tumour Research is campaigning to see the national spend on research into brain tumours increased to £30 - £35 million a year, in line with breast cancer and leukaemia. The charity, which receives no Government funding, is building a network of experts working at world-class Research Centres of Excellence in the UK, with four already established.

Kate travelled to Devon for the abseil event on Saturday 17th June. Her challenge was to abseil 50m to the ground from the impressive Meldon Viaduct, one of the UK’s last remaining wrought iron constructions.

You can still sponsor Kate via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Katecoates

Carol Robertson, Head of Community Fundraising for Brain Tumour Research said: “We are extremely grateful to Kate for her support. Shockingly, less than 20% of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years, so it’s vital that campaigners like Kate help to shine the spotlight on this neglected cancer. We desperately need more awareness and research investment so we can find a cure.”

Funds raised will develop the charity’s network of world-class brain tumour research centres in the UK.