Judge tells woman ‘Thanks for keeping your clothes on’ after naked episode at Aylesbury Crown Court

Controversial Judge Francis Sheridan told a woman defendant from Bucks: “Thanks for keeping your clothes on today” at her sentencing.

The outspoken judge had previously met Stacey Theobald, from Bletchley in Milton Keynes, in the cells at Aylesbury Crown Court, when she refused to appear before him in the courtroom.

When he ventured down to the cell area he was confronted by the 27-year-old who was standing completely naked behind bars.

Genial Judge Sheridan talked her into putting her clothes back on. Sentencing Theobold, from from Grasmere Way in Bletchley, he said that she was at “an all-time low” when she refused to appear before him in the Aylesbury courtroom and took off her clothes.

The court heard he marched down to her prison cells and released her on bail after he convinced her to get dressed and appear before his court.

Judge Sheridan gave Theobald 12 month conditional discharges for spitting at a police officer while detained at Milton Keynes Police Station and trespassing on a railway while running from officers.

She was also given an absolute discharge for waving a knife she took from the accident and emergency department at Milton Keynes Hospital.

The judge said Theobald ran onto tracks at a railway station after police officers, who had seen her getting out of a taxi, approached her on April 18.

Theobald appeared before the judge via video link from Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court after he released her on bail. The dark-haired woman had admitted all charges against her and laughed when he told her: “Thank you for keeping your clothes on this time.”