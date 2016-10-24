Join in the dash or parade during Santa filled fun day

Santa is coming to Aylesbury and this year’s festivities promise to be bigger and better than ever before!

As well as the traditional fun and colour of the Santa’s parade this year features a new event, Aylesbury’s very own Santa dash.

The two events take place on Sunday November 27 with the parade gathering from 10am.

Local dance groups, professional entertainers, bands, local businesses and organisations join together to escort Santa to Friars Square Shopping Centre.

The parade starts at 10.45am in the Upper High Street and finishes at Friars Square Shopping Centre at 11.30am.

Once the parade finishes other activities including go-karts, a small fun fair, a bouncy castle and free donkey rides run until 3pm.

Businesses and non-profit groups are welcome to join the parade.

Participants may bring along balloons or goodies to hand out and all attendees must be dressed in Christmas fancy dress.

It is free for non-profit organisations to join in the fun so for more details or to get involved e-mail the Aylesbury Town Centre manager at dfawcett@aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk.

A new addition to the festive fun is the Santa dash in Kingsbury, Aylesbury in aid of the Florence Nightingale Hospice.

Registration is open from 11.30am on the day with the race starting at 1.15pm.

All participants will get a free Santa suit.

For more information visit www.deaduniversecomics.com/santadash.

Aylesbury Town Centre manager Diana Fawcett said: “We’re very excited to be combining our Santa’s parade with the Santa dash this year, forming one fabulous festive day out.”