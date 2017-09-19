Jobs joy for ‘one of uk’s best at work’

Thame is among the top areas in the country for very low levels of unemployment, latest figures have revealed.

The statistics are released as major employer in the town, Travelodge, announced it is looking to fill 875 permanent positions across the UK with 21 roles at its head office in Thame.

Figures released by the Office for National Statistics show the Henley constituency retains its position as one of the best constituencies in the UK for dealing with unemployment.

The total number of unemployed claimants in the Henley constituency in August this year was 265, little changed from the previous month. It ranks the area as 648th of the 650 parliamentary constituencies, where 650 has the lowest claimant count. There were 35 claimants aged 18-24 in August.

Unemployed claimants include people claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance or who are claiming Universal Credit and are required to seek work.

MP John Howell said: “More people are in work than ever before. The level of people out of work is at its lowest since 1975. The rate of employment is 75.3% – the highest since comparable records began in 1971. The unemployment rate is 4.3% – the lowest since 1975. Youth unemployment has fallen by over 40% since 2010.

“The full time employment level is at 23.59 million – a new record high. The number of people on zero hours contracts does not account for 3% of people on employment contracts. 70% of workers on zero hours contracts are happy with the hours that they work and value the flexibility. This includes those working at McDonalds with whom I have personally spoken.”

With a million more women in work since 2010, the female employment rate remains at a record high of 70.8%. There are also now almost 3.5 million disabled people in employment and in the last three years, the number of disabled people in work has increased by nearly 600,000.

Travelodge, which operates 550 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain is looking to fill 875 positions in the countdown to Christmas.

The company, which has its HQ in Aylesbury Road, is looking to fill a variety of roles, including 55 jobs for hotel managers and assistant hotel managers.

Travelodge is creating 120 new jobs for its six new hotels scheduled to open before Christmas in Newcastle, Bath, Inverness, Redhill, Melksham and London Harrow.

The positions at HQ are available in the finance, human resources and IT departments, and six maintenance engineers across the UK.

Visit https://www.travelodge.co.uk/careers/.

Travelodge welcomes nearly 19 million customers every year and currently has 10,000 colleagues currently working across the business. It is a growing company that has identified the potential to grow its business with a further 250 hotels over the next 10 years.