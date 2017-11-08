‘It turned our lives upside down’: Community rallies round to help family after Aylesbury toddler diagnosed with neuroblastoma

Staff at a coffee shop in Aylesbury have become like an extended family to two-year-old Sienna Law and, now, after she was diagnosed with neuroblastoma they have rallied round to help.

Sienna Law from Aylesbury has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma

Sienna and her family are regular customers at Costa Coffee in Aylesbury Shopping Park.

Earlier this year, the toddler was diagnosed with the condition, and given a 40 percent chance of survival.

Sienna’s mum Melanie, said: “I went to Stoke Mandeville Hospital because one night when I was bathing Sienna I noticed her stomach was a funny shape.

Costa Coffee, Cambridge Close, Aylesbury, charity day. From the left, Martin Thorpe, Costa, Sri Padmanabhan, Costa, organizer, Shruthi Ananth, henna artist, Silmy Hilmy, Costa and Ellie Shelby, fundraiser for Sienna.

“I thought I was just being paranoid but after three days of not being able to diagnose it Sienna had an MRI scan and was immediately transferred to Great Ormond Street Hospital.”

Since the diagnosis in June, Sienna has undergone a course of chemotherapy and surgery on her spine to try to shrink the tumour which is currently wrapped around it.

Melanie said the shock news of Sienna’s condition ‘turned our lives upside down.’

The family have been regular visitors at the Costa store since Sienna and her twin sister Arianna were born.

Melanie said: “The girls became really friendly with the staff – they became like part of our family.”

When the Costa staff heard about Sienna’s situation, they organised their own fundraiser on October 28, which featured a cake sale, raffle and Henna’s art and raised £496.

Costa Aylesbury store manager Sri Padmanabhan said: “Sienna is a fighter and through this event we are telling her that we are with her and she is always in our prayers.”

The next fundraising event is a quiz night which is being held at the Hop Pole on November 18, however this is now sold out.

The Woolpack pub in Stoke Mandeville will be running a raffle for a prize of a Waitrose hamper throughout December with all money going to support Sienna.

To read more of Sienna’s story and donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/siennas-fund