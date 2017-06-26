It’s almost take to travel to Oxford for Truck Fest!

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this summer, Truck Festival – the UK’s longest running small festival is approaching fast.

And with headlines including The Libertines, The Vaccines and Franz Ferdinand at the 20th anniversary festival taking place 21 – 23 July, 2017 at Hill Farm, Steventon, Oxfordshire many of us are sure to make the short pilgrimage to be there!

A second wave of artists has recently been announced including Deaf Havana, Hinds, The Moonlandingz, Pulled Apart by Horses, Jamie Lenman and many, many more.

Actor, musician and DJ Idris Elba - who has been tipped to become the next James Bond - will also be making his way to Truck this summer, to deliver a DJ set that spans across genres, styles and generations.

To find out more go to: http://www.truckfestival.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TruckFestival/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/truckfestival

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/truckfestival/