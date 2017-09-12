Is your child taking the 11 plus soon? Read the inspiring story behind a new alternative to tutors

A family in Buckinghamshire have started an online 11+ training service to give parents an alternative to expensive tutors.

Annabelle Chone, and her banking consultant husband Phillipe, led normal lives, before a cancer diagnosis changed their outlook.

“Three years ago I was diagnosed with three brain tumors and given three weeks to live. Thankfully, I’m still around today and we’ve decided to make the most of our time together as a family,” Annabelle said.

Anabelle’s situation seemed to be hopeless, until a one of a kind operation by renowned neurosurgeon Dr Henry Marsh saved her life.

Following her diagnosis, Annabelle remembers a weekend lunch date cut short by a friend needing to take her son to an 11+ tutor.

“I thought, surely there’s a better way than taking her son, who doesn’t want to go, to a tutor on a Sunday afternoon?”

The family developed the subscription service, my11.plus, which provides interactive training exercises and learning tools, over the last 18 months.

The tool is marketed to cost less than £1 a day, with prices ranging from £27 to £47 a month.

Training for the 11+ has proven a controversial topic, after the Centre for Evaluation and Monitoring at Durham University, which will provide the county’s exam papers until 2018, described the exam as “tutor-proof”.

Anabelle, who’s son George takes the test this month, continued: “Prices for tutors in the area are very, very expensive and you’re limited by the time that the tutor is available.”

“It’s all very well to say that you can’t practice for it, but some people train for three year,” Annabelle explained.

“The 11+ is a very hot subject in the area; we find that people don’t like to talk about it.

“I don’t know anyone who would pass without training,” Annabelle added.

To find out more, head to my11.plus