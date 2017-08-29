Investigation underway following unexplained death of woman at Aylesbury home

The Independent Police Complaints Commission is investigating Thames Valley Police’s handling of an incident in which a woman died at her home in Aylesbury.

Police were called to an address in Carlton Close just after 11pm on Friday August 18 after a report of a concern for the welfare of a woman in her twenties.

Officers attended the address in the early hours of Saturday morning (August 19) and later reattended.

The police requested an ambulance to attend however when the ambulance service arrived they found the woman had died.

The death is being treated as unexplained and is currently not believed to be suspicious.

Chief Inspector Julian Collinson said: “The force made a referral to the IPCC on Saturday and the IPCC has since informed us it will carry out an independent investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends, as well as anyone else affected by her death, at this extremely difficult time.”

Police say they will not release the name of the woman at the family’s request.