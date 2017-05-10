Intergalactic fun at shop birthday

Super heroes of all kinds were out in force at the weekend to celebrate Dead Universe Comic’s fifth anniversary and Free Comic Book Day.

Wonderkid Ollie Gardener who inspired an outpouring of generosity as raises money to fund his cancer battle attended the event with his brother Theo.

Dead Universe Comics 5th anniversary and free comic day event in Friars Square, Aylesbury PNL-170705-202112009

The pair signed copies of a special edition of the Beano that they contributed art work to.

There were also a whole host of unusal sights in the Friars Square shopping centre, with characters ranging from Storm Troopers to Harry Potter characters and everything in between. To find out more type in Dead Universe Comics on Facebook.

Dead Universe Comics 5th anniversary and free comic day event in Friars Square, Aylesbury PNL-170705-202050009