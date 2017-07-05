Inn hosts international gin festival

Gin will be the ‘drink du jour’ at The Crown Inn, Sydenham from Friday, July 7 until Saturday, July 15, as an international ‘Gin-Fest’ takes place, with over 25 different varieties of the popular spirit to try.

New management couple Will and Pippa Simpson struck upon the idea for a ‘Gin-Fest’ after a surge in popularity having introduced a number of new brands onto their menu.

The special event will feature gins from across the globe – including a Columbian chocolate gin, a botanical gin from Northern Canada, a Yorkshire tea-infused gin and even a tipple crowned ‘World’s Best Gin’ produced on the Cornish coastline.

A special set four-course ‘gin-inspired’ menu will also be on offer every day throughout the festival.

On Thursday, July 13, The Crown Inn will be also be hosting a gin-tasting experience with the opportunity to try a host of different gins, learn more about the spirit and also receive a masterclass from local distiller Alex Griffith’s from Griffiths Brother’s Gin.

Landlady Pippa said: “Gin is certainly the current drink of choice, and we enjoy being able to offer a wide selection of G&T’s on our bar. We work with many local distillers, who produce some amazing blends, but as well as showcasing these brands, we want our guests to have the opportunity to try other gins from across the globe.”

The team took over the inn in October and the kitchen is back in full swing with the menu created by former Savoy trained head chef Will.

For more information and to check out The Crown Inn’s current menu, visit www.crownsydenham.com