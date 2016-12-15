Ill over Christmas? Don't Panic! Aylesbury Pharmacy opening hours revealed

NHS England have released the opening hours of local pharmacies over the Christmas Period.
Opening times and contact details for the following pharmacies:
Boots the Chemist, 4 Hale Leys: 25th December closed, 26th December 10:30 am - 16:30pm, 27th December 10:30am-16:30pm, 1st January 10:30am-16:30pm and 2nd January 10:30am-16:30pm. Telephone: 01296483661
Consult Pharmacy, 172 Tring Road: 25th December 14:00pm -16:00pm, 26th December closed, 27th December closed, 1st January 09:00am-22:00pm and 2nd January closed. Telephone:01296432696
Morrisons Pharmacy, Station Way: 25th December closed, 26th December 10:00am-16:00pm, 27th December 10:00am-16:00pm, 1st January 10:00am-16:00pm and 2nd January 10:00am-16:00pm. Telephone: 01296399705
Tesco Pharmacy, Broadfields, Bicester road: 25th December closed, 26th December closed, 27th December 09:00am-18:00pm, 1st January closed and 2nd January 09:00am-18:00pm. Telephone:01296568847
Tesco Stores, 2 Hazells Corner, Tring Road: 25th December closed, 26th December closed, 27th December 09:00am-18:00pm, 1st January closed and 2nd January 09:00am-18:00pm. Telephone: 01296568447