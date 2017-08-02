If you go down to Wendover Woods this week, you’re in for lots of fun!

A week-long summer holiday camp with a difference is being held at Wendover Woods this week.

A group of youngsters aged between eight and 12 are being given the chance to learn about skills employed by ancient people.

500BC - childrens summer holiday camp in wendover Woods - children learning to make fire

The camp entitled ‘500 BC Holiday Club’ is run by archaeologist Kim Biddulph and teacher and crafter Anna Pool and so far this week the children have learned about fire-making (captured here by our photographer Derek Pelling) and how to build their own shelters.

For the rest of the week, children will learn about making an arrow or knife out of flint, cooking on fires and tracking animal prints.

This week’s camp is fully booked but for details on future holiday events visit https://500bc.org/

