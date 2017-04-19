“I’ve been a naughty boy” UKIP’s Chris Adams fined for fraudulently using blue disabled badge

A would-be UKIP MP and councillor has been fined for fraudulently using a disabled blue parking badge.

Christopher Adams, as UKIP candidate came second against Conservative David Lidington in the 2015 general election in the battle for the Aylesbury seat.

But the Bucks County councillor for Wendover, Halton and was caught by a Portsmouth City Council enforcement officer using a family friend’s badge on September 17 last year.

The 50-year-old appeared before Portsmouth magistrates’ yesterday and pleaded guilty to the charge.

Prosecutor Jenny Ager told the court Adams, who is a UKIP county councillor on Buckinghamshire County Council which issued the badge, had parked in a space in Mary Rose Street, in the city centre.

He had driven to Portsmouth for a wedding and had travelled from Bournemouth where he told the court he had dropped the badge holder at a conference.

Ms Ager, prosecuting for the city council, said: “He said he used the badge because he couldn’t find alternative parking despite a multistorey car park being adjacent to where he parked.”

She added that when confronted by the parking warden, Adams told him the badge holder was with him when he parked.

“He said the badge holder was waiting in Guildhall Walk to be collected,” Ms Ager said.

The warden, who confiscated the badge, agreed to meet Adams and the friend but the friend did not turn up.

Ms Ager said when he was questioned by the enforcement officer, Adams said: “I’ve been a naughty boy.”

Kate Watts, defending, said that Adams had “made a mistake”.

“He parked in the middle bay which was not marked as disabled, the left and right bays were,” she said.

She added the permit had only been on display because he had left it on the dashboard from when his friend had been in the car on previous days.

Adams, who is also a town and district councillor, was fined £994.

Mr Adams, who lives in Whitehead Way, Aylesbury told the magistrates: “I am sorry.”