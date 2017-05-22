‘I feel unsafe in my own home’: Aylesbury man in dispute with Network Rail over damaged fence that separates his bungalow from railway tracks

A man from Aylesbury says he feels unsafe in his home because a damaged fence has not been repaired.

Kevin Green purchased a bungalow in Blenheim Place two years ago and due to the property being rundown, trees on Network Rail’s line were overhanging into his garden and damaging his fence.

Kevin Green at his bungalow in Aylesbury. He is having an ongoing battle with Network Rail about damage their trees have caused to his fence. They put up a temporary fence but that was damaged by Storm Doris and despite promises, Network Rail have not yet put up a solid fence. Picture shows where trespassers are using it to get at the railway

He said: “They came out and cut down the trees leaving behind the logs.

“We then made several phone calls to Network Rail seeking compensation to cover a replacement fence to no avail.

“Eventually we received a cheque for £1,200 to replace the fence.

“During this time we have been renovating our property to a habitable state and the fence was not our number one priority at the time.

“We then reached the point where we wanted to erect our new fence, but Storm Doris hit and destroyed what was left of the original fence, revealing to us there was actually no boundary fence separating us from the railway tracks.”

Mr Green said this left him and his family exposed to the tracks and passing trains.

He said: “I have several young grandchildren that are here on a regular basis and also a pet dog and now none of them can safely use the garden without constant adult supervision.

“Another issue this has caused is the fly-tipped rubbish left alongside the tracks has now all fallen onto my property causing yet another hazard to my grandchildren and pets.”

Mr Green has also had problems with trespassers trying to access the railway tracks through his garden after the nearby Old Stoke Road crossing was closed following an accident last year.

He said: “I have had to use the money Network Rail sent initially to hire a Harris fence to secure my garden for my family’s safety, yet two days later Network Rail finally turned up and erected their own Harris fence at the front of my property, which has now been tampered with by suspected trespassers.

“I spoke to a Network Rail contractor outside and he told me they would be back within two weeks with a mini digger and skips to remove the fly tipped rubbish and erect a new steel palisade boundary fence.”

Mr Green’s son Rob was then sent an e-mail by Network Rail saying there are no funds to replace their boundary fence until 2019.

Mr Green said: “I can’t do anything until they clear the rubbish and take down their fence on my property.”

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “We are in contact with Mr Green to reach a solution as quickly as possible.

“Safety is our priority and in the absence of Mr Green’s wooden fence, a temporary but secure metal fence has been installed which protects the railway and subsequently his garden.

“We will repair any damage to this fence if reported to us and will continue to discuss this ongoing issue with Mr Green.”

Mr Green disputes the above statement saying he was told several times he would hear directly from Network Rail but has not had direct telephone contact with them.

The Bucks Herald queried the above statement with Network Rail who said they had no further comment.