Hunt for the Easter clues at Bucks County Museum

Children have been turning detectives at Bucks County Museum this month as part of its great Easter egg hunt.

There is a trail around the museum where children can follow the clues to find and collect information from eggs hidden around the museum.

Easter Egg Hunt at Bucks County Museum in Aylesbury - pictured is Libbie Thain (6)

Each egg gives you a letter to make up a special phrase and if you can tell staff the phrase you will win a prize.

The trail is open to all school age children for just £1 a go.

Harder and easier clues are available to suit different ages.

Pictured is four-year-old Charlie Pelling modelling the trail sheet and six-year-old Libbie Thain completing it.