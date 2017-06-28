Hundreds of youngsters enjoy evening of sports in the high street

More than 300 children played in Thame High Street during the first Sports in the Street event.

The idea of the project, organised by Manoj Parmar of MP Sports, was to give youngsters the chance to have a go at a wide range of activities with 18 clubs and organisations taking part.

The event got underway at 6.30pm on Friday, June 23, with crowds along the whole High Street singing the National Anthem.

The formal opening took place with a cricket match outside the Town Hall, featuring MP John Howell, town mayor Tom Wyse, South Oxfordshire District Council chairman Jeannette Matelot, chairman of Oxfordshire County Council Zoe Patrick and Deputy Lord Lieutenant Marie-Jane Barnett.

The busy and successful event was rounded off at 9pm when all the children received a certificate, medal and a free gift of their choice including footballs, tennis racquets, rugby balls, and other gifts.

Manoj said: “This gives the children the perfect opportunity to go home and be more active through sport. It was great to see Thame High Street change into a Sports High Street.”

MP Sports would like to thank the sponsors and volunteers for the event and give a special mention to the suppliers of the free gifts: Reydon Sports, Babolat, Gilbert, Yonex, Head, Glenway Trophies and Awards. Following the event, Manoj said MP Sports received phenomenal feedback from children, parents and the community.

All the sports clubs were thrilled with the turnout. Mark Wilkins, head coach at Thame Tennis Club, said: “I think Sport in The Street was the best event we have done outside of the club. It was great for parents to see their children take part in every event and enjoy a new sport with them.”

Manoj added: “This was the first mass sporting event Thame has seen and it was such a success. We will definitely be arranging the event again next year.”

It was held just a year after the ‘90 Not Out Street Cricket Fest’ organised by MP Sports Cricket Academy to commemorate the Queen’s 90th birthday.

Clubs involved included:

•MP Cricket Academy

•Thame Tennis Club

•Thame Bowls Club

•Thame Hockey Club

•Scubaducks

•Thame Leisure Centre

•Racquets

•Thame Football Club

•Thame Badminton

•Thame Gliding Club

•Thame Duellists

•Box on Fitness

•Princes Risborough Ladies Rugby

•Bytomic Tai Kwon Do

•Jado Kuin Do

•Peak Fitness Bootcamp

•JV Self Defence Club