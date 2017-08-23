Huge medal haul for Aylesbury Area Disabled Club... Do you want to be involved in their success?

Aylesbury Area Disabled Club are celebrating a wonderful summer of success, having won 113 medals in various sporting competitions throughout the month of July.

AADC, founded in 1961, is a sports and social club for people with any physical disability and they are looking for physically disabled people to share in their sporting successes.

The club participates in events all over the country, taking part in events as varied as snooker and billiards tournaments, to athleic events, bowling, javelin, discus, curling to name but a few.

Chris Brown, sports manager at AADC, said: “We’ve had a fantastic summer of sport, with resounding success in our events in July.

“On July 8 at Gosport at the GASAD Club, we had 12 entrants at the games and took home 14 medals. We had a fantastic time there, and the Gosport group are a really lovely bunch,” he added.

This was just the start of what would prove to be a deluge of medals over the next month.

Helen Robinson said: “We travelled to Southend to King Johns School in Benfleet in July for the Lions Midsummer sports day with a team of seven.

“We took home an incredible 44 medals over the weekend, coming second overall to Basildon. Nonetheless, this was a fantastic effort from everyone at the club.”

Their success was not to end here, as the 44 medals was to be bettered in their next day.

Chris added: “We attended a meet at the Pheonix Club at Chalfont St Peter at the Epilepsy Society Club with a group of 12 people. We took home an incredible 55 medals, having a glorious day.”

AADC takes part in many events over the year – across many sports. The only proviso of joining the club is that you have a disability. The club is looking for new members to join in and build on their success. For details, ring Chris on 07826237627 or email chriseboybown@hotmail.co.uk.