Household waste 'too smelly' to make it to the tip, leading to £2k fine after it was dumped

Vickas Sharma, 29, of Charmfield Road, Aylesbury, pleaded guilty at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on 26 July 2017 to an offence of fly-tipping.

The court heard that on 6 January 2017 three sacks of household waste were found in a lay-by on the A413 at Wendover Dean by two investigators from the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire.

The officers examined the contents of the sacks and found household waste including food waste and a large quantity of disposable nappies. They found details in the sacks which were indirectly traced to Mr Sharma.

When interviewed, Mr Sharma admitted dumping the sacks from his car. He said he had intended to take them to the Household Recycling Centre, but admitted that they had been too smelly for him to stand in the car (when he had the car heating on) and he left them in the lay-by.

At court, Sharma also added that pressures at work and family illness had contributed to the incident and he apologised to the court.

The Magistrates fined Mr Sharma £1,107, and ordered clean-up and prosecution costs to be paid in the sum of £615. A victim surcharge of £110 was also levied – making a total to pay of £1,832.

Aylesbury Vale District Council Cabinet Member for Environment Sir Beville Stanier, speaking on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, said: "Leaving waste on the highway is totally unacceptable behaviour, whatever the reason put forward. This man now has a conviction as well as a large payment to make because he decided he couldn't get to the household recycling centre."

The case was investigated and prosecuted by Buckinghamshire County Council working on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire. The Waste Partnership launched the 'Illegal Dumping Costs' campaign in November 2003 to combat illegal dumping and waste management offences in Buckinghamshire.

"Since that date the Partnership has secured over 600 convictions against individuals and companies for illegal dumping and related offences. This has resulted in a significant saving to the Buckinghamshire taxpayer over the period, principally through reduced removal and disposal costs.

If you see any dumped waste please report it as soon as possible online at http://old.buckscc.gov.uk/fly