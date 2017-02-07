House of Commons Speaker and MP for Buckingham John Bercow ‘strongly opposed’ to Donald Trump speaking in Parliament

Donald Trump will be blocked from addressing Parliament on his state visit to the UK, the Speaker of the House of Commons has said.

John Bercow, the Speaker, and MP for the Buckingham constituency, said he was “strongly opposed” to Mr Trump speaking in the Commons and that being invited was “not an automatic right” but “an earned honour”.

“Before the imposition of the migrant ban I would myself have been strongly opposed to an address by president trump in Westminster Hall,” he told MPs in response to a point of order by an MP.

“After the imposition of the Migrant ban by President Trump I am even more strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall.”

Parts of the Commons erupted into rare spontaneous applause in support of Mr Bercow’s statement.

Veteran Labour MP Dennis Skinner, speaking after Mr Bercow’s statement said: “Further to that point of order: two words: well done.”

