House in Princes Risborough ‘severely damaged’ by fire after blaze overnight

Firefighters tackled a blaze in Princes Risborough overnight after a fire ‘severely damaged’ a house.

Crews are still at the scene of the blaze at a property in Jasmine Crescent, after being called initially at 12.30am.

At its height, there were four crews at the scene but this has now been scaled down to one.

Firefighters used two main jets, two hose reels, four sets of breathing apparatus, a ladder and two thermal imaging cameras.

