House in Bucks set alight after it was hit by lightning

The Incident Command Unit from Aylesbury was called out today after a lightning strike caused a house fire.

A firefighter from the town, including a crew from Gerrards Cross, one from High Wycombe, one from Rickmansworth, one from Slough and one from Langley attended the blaze in Chalfont St Giles shortly after 3pm today.

Firefighters used two jets, one hose reel, four sets of breathing apparatus and a turntable ladder.

The roof was severely damaged by fire and the first floor was damaged by water and debris.